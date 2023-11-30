McCarthy Cursed at Trump After Removal as Speaker: Report
FRIENDS UNTIL THE END
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reportedly cursed out Donald Trump for refusing to support him after his removal as speaker of the House in October. The former president had endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for the job. According to a Thursday report by The Washington Post, McCarthy said, “F— you” when Trump told him why he didn’t help out during the ouster and complained that he did not dispute his two impeachments and failed to stand by him in his 2024 bid to become the Republican presidential nominee. A spokesperson for McCarthy told the Post that the congressman did not swear at Trump, while a representative for Trump refused to comment on the incident. McCarthy had previously backed Trump after his criminal indictments, even traveling to Mar-a-Lago to check in on him following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, and sources familiar with his intentions told the Post that McCarthy would endorse Trump for president during the Iowa caucuses early next year.