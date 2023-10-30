CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kevin McCarthy Gets a MAGA Primary Challenger
WHAT COMES AROUND
Read it at POLITICO
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is getting a primary challenge from the Republican Party’s MAGA fringe—the latest fallout following his contentious ouster from the chamber’s most powerful leadership role. In his official announcement Monday, California businessman David Giglio praised the eight “courageous” House Republicans who joined Democrats in voting to boot McCarthy as speaker—blaming him for “capitulating to Joe Biden and the radical Democrats” on a number of unnamed issues. “The American people want and deserve radical change, and I intend to do whatever it takes to fight, win, and deliver!” he wrote.