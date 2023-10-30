CHEAT SHEET
    Kevin McCarthy Gets a MAGA Primary Challenger

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    U.S. Rep. and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is getting a primary challenge from the Republican Party’s MAGA fringe—the latest fallout following his contentious ouster from the chamber’s most powerful leadership role. In his official announcement Monday, California businessman David Giglio praised the eight “courageous” House Republicans who joined Democrats in voting to boot McCarthy as speaker—blaming him for “capitulating to Joe Biden and the radical Democrats” on a number of unnamed issues. “The American people want and deserve radical change, and I intend to do whatever it takes to fight, win, and deliver!” he wrote.

