Kevin McCarthy Promises to ‘Pass on All’ of Hannity’s ‘Messages’ to McConnell

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged to Fox News star Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that he would “pass on all your messages” after the pro-Trump host groused about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “caving” on the recent debt-ceiling hike.

Hannity has recently been incensed with McConnell for allowing Senate Democrats to pass a short-term increase of the debt limit by a slim party-line vote, rather than forcing them to raise the ceiling through budget reconciliation.

Besides regularly expressing his disappointment in the Kentucky lawmaker, the Fox News host has also egged on other Republicans to criticize McConnell over the past few weeks. And toward the end of his Wednesday night interview with McCarthy, Hannity once again groused about the Republican Senate leader.

“Will you please tell your counterpart in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, when you happen to run into him, to please stop caving and raising the debt ceiling after telling conservatives all across the country for two months that he would never ever go along with raising the debt ceiling?” Hannity grumbled.

“Could you pass on a little message from your friend Sean? I’d appreciate it,” the conservative prime-time star added.

“I’ll pass on all your messages, Sean,” a smiling McCarthy replied.

McCarthy then went on to assure Hannity that the GOP is now “united” and that “we are not raising this debt ceiling” in the future, adding that the nation’s “credit card [is] already charged up” and all Democrats “want to do is expand it further.”

“We’ve got to change the course of history here,” he concluded.

Since briefly drawing the ire of former President Donald Trump and MAGA media for saying Trump “bears responsibility” for the Jan. 6 insurrection, McCarthy has jumped all the way back on board the Trump train. Besides paving the way for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be booted from GOP leadership over her Trump criticism, he effectively followed Trump’s orders and killed the independent Jan. 6 commission.