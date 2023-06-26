Kevin McCarthy Says George Santos ‘Shouldn’t Run’ for Re-Election
SO BRAVE
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) declared on Monday morning that George Santos “shouldn’t run” for another term of Congress, saying he doesn’t support the scandal-plagued New York lawmaker’s reelection bid. McCarthy, who has stopped short of calling for Santos’ resignation amid the accused serial lair’s criminal indictments, laughed when Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade asked if he was part of Santos’ “re-election campaign.” The speaker replied: “No, I am not. No, he shouldn’t run for reelection.” Kilmeade then wondered if McCarthy had “done anything for that seat to try to get a Republican in,” prompting the GOP leader to assure the Fox star that “we’re going to keep that seat with another Republican.” Ahead of his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, meanwhile, Santos insisted that he won’t answer any personal or campaign-related questions from reporters.