Man Behind Project 2025 Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

The president of the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday declared that a new revolution is already underway in the U.S., appearing to warn Liberals that violence could erupt if they tried to stop it.

Kevin Roberts, whose uber-conservative think tank is behind the highly controversial “Project 2025” blueprint for a second Donald Trump presidency, made the comment during an appearance on Real America’s Voice. “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be,” Roberts said.

Heritage’s Project 2025 calls for a huge increase in presidential power as well as a transformation of the federal government, replacing existing staffers with an army of those loyal to Trump. Roberts has previously said he sees his organization’s role as “institutionalizing Trumpism.”

In his interview Tuesday, Roberts said that despite “all this nonsense from the left, we are going to win.” “We’re in the process of taking this country back,” he said. “No one in the audience should be despairing.”

He also opined that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling granting presidents immunity for official acts is “vital,” mentioning Alexander Hamilton’s view of the importance of a “vigorous executive.” Roberts then turned his attention to “the radical left.”

“The reason that they are apoplectic right now, the reason that so many anchors on MSNBC, for example, are losing their minds daily is because our side is winning,” he said. “And so I come full circle on this response and just want to encourage you with some substance that we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

Talk of bloodshed has been a disturbing seam running through conservative rhetoric during this election cycle. Trump sparked controversy in March predicting a “bloodbath” for the country if he didn’t win in November, later saying he was only referring to the auto industry. The Republican National Committee launched a “Biden Bloodbath” website the following month amid the unusually high interest in the word.

In April, Trump was also asked unambiguously if he thought there’d be political violence if he loses in November. “I think we’re going to win. And if we don’t win, you know, it depends,” Trump told Time. “It always depends on the fairness of an election.”