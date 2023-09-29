Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexually Assaulting Second Massage Therapist

A second massage therapist has accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit, claiming the actor became “visibly sexually aroused” during massages and pressured him to perform sexual acts.

The massage therapist, identified in the suit only as “J.D.,” claims Spacey used fake names to book three appointments with him at the New York Edition Hotel in 2016, during which the actor insisted on wearing a ski mask.

During the appointments, the suit claims, Spacey attempted to place the masseur’s hand on his genitals, commented on his looks, and offered him extra money for sexual favors. At the end of the sessions, the massage therapist says, Spacey would tip him in cash and bow to him, “with the implication that it was for his discretion.”

The massage therapist says he “continually rejected [Spacey’s] inappropriate requests and advances,” but that Spacey continued to make them. He says he was unable to avoid the appointments because Spacey booked them under a different name every time, meaning the masseur did not know his true identity until he entered the room.

After three such incidents, the suit claims, the massage therapist stopped booking at the Edition Hotel altogether.

Lawyers for Spacey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spacey was previously accused of sexually assault a different massage therapist in Malibu, California, that same year. According to that suit, Spacey forced that masseur to touch his genitals and tried to kiss him. The actor settled with that accuser’s family after he died of cancer in 2019.

The House of Cards actor also faced criminal charges of sexual assault for allegedly groping a busboy at a Nantucket restaurant, but those charges were dropped after the accuser refused to testify.