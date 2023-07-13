Kevin Spacey Testifies He’s Just a ‘Big Flirt’—Not a Sexual Assaulter

Kevin Spacey testified on Thursday that he’s just “a big flirt,” and denied sexually assaulting one of his accusers, calling his former “intimate” pal a backstabber who “crushed” him with the allegations.

“I never thought that [the man] I knew would ... 20 years later stab me in the back,” Spacey told a London court in his ongoing sexual-assault case.

Four men have accused Spacey, 63, of sexually assaulting them between 2001 and 2013, with their alleged experiences ranging from violent unwanted touching to non-consensual oral sex. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges, including sexual assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Prosecutors labeled the House of Cards star a “sexual bully” during the trial’s opening statements in late June and said he “delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable.”

One of his accusers claims Spacey inappropriately touched him on several occasions, citing a time the actor allegedly grabbed his crotch so violently while driving that he nearly ran off the road. The accuser told police he warned Spacey not to do it again and threatened him, ABC News reported.

But Spacey completely dismissed his accuser’s allegations in his testimony on Thursday. “That never happened,” Spacey said. “I was not on a suicide mission in any of those years.”

Instead, the actor painted a very different picture of their relationship to the jury, describing a “somewhat sexual” and flirtatious friendship with his accuser. Spacey admitted he likely made the first move in making physical contact, but swore the touching was much gentler than in the accusations.

“He said things like, ‘This is new for me,’ so I think he may have been surprised by his reaction,” Spacey said. “The only thing he made clear was he didn’t want to go further than we were going and I respected that.”

His accuser previously testified that at the time of the incident the pair was driving to Elton John’s annual gala in 2004 or 2005. Spacey presented evidence that he was filming in Australia during the alleged assault, however, and claims he only attended the event in 2001.

He also pointed to pictures the man has kept on social media of the two of them together.

Spacey’s depiction of his encounters with his accuser goes against what other men have testified about the actor. Another man has also accused Spacey of a “forceful” and “painful” attack in which he violently grabbed his genitals.

“It wasn’t like a caress,” the man testified. “It was like a cobra coming out and getting hold.”

A different man has claimed he woke up in Spacey’s London apartment to find the actor performing oral sex on him without his consent.

Spacey and his defense team have categorically denied all allegations of sexual assault and questioned the accusers’ motives, even suggesting the men jumped on the opportunity when Spacey came out as gay in 2020.