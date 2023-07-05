Kevin Spacey Allegedly Told Victim To ‘Be Cool’ During Assault

Kevin Spacey allegedly told one of his accusers to “be cool” while grabbing his crotch, a London Court heard on Tuesday.

The harrowing admission was revealed in a police interview played to Southwark Crown Court jurors, where one of Spacey's accusers describes meeting the actor while he was working at a pub, according to the BBC. The accuser, who was not identified in court, is one of four individuals who say Spacey sexually harassed them between 2001 and 2013. Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to several charges in the UK trial, including sexual assault and indecent assault.

“It was unwanted. It shook me up,” the accuser told police in the interview.

The accuser said that he initially approached Spacey while still at work. He said he briefly introduced himself to Spacey before he admitted there was “very limited” to do in the town and invited him out with some of his friends after work.

Spacey eventually joined the man at the other bar, and the pair went back to where the actor was staying for some drinks, according to the police interview recording. Then, the accuser said, Spacey came towards him in a “huggy motion.”

“At that point, he kissed my neck twice and grabbed my crotch. He said the words ‘be cool, be cool’ twice,” the accuser told police in the recorded interview. “I put my arm between us and pushed him against a wall. I said ‘I am sorry, I don't bat for that team.’”

Afterward, the accuser said Spacey had a “panicked” look on his face and fled the room. The accuser said he left and called his father to tell him about the unwanted touching.

Spacey had denied all claims of sexual harassment and his defense team alleged that the victims are misrepresenting what happened. Prosecutors, however, have described Spacey as a “sexual bully.”