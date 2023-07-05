Kevin Spacey Grabbed Victim ‘Like a Cobra,’ Court Told
‘PERVERT’
A man allegedly assaulted by Kevin Spacey told authorities the actor was “like a cobra coming out and getting hold” during the incident, a British court head on Wednesday. In a police interview played at Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London, the alleged victim described a “forceful” and “painful” attack in which Spacey grabbed his genitals. The man, who spoke to police several years after the alleged assault, said he also suspected that the Oscar winner was on drugs and asked him if he liked “to party.” “That’s when he grabbed my genitalia,” the man said, adding that he recalled “for a minute freezing” before pushing Spacey’s arm away. “He made me feel worthless,” the man said, adding that Spacey made a series of sexual “vile comments” to him in addition to the alleged assault. He also said he had been excited to meet the actor but that Spacey “looks better on camera than he does in the flesh” and called him a “pervert who was rude.” Spacey denies 12 charges relating to allegations of sexual assault against four men between 2001 and 2013.