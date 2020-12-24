Kevin Spacey Releases Yet Another Christmas Eve Video No One Asked For
NOT AGAIN
In the world’s least favorite holiday tradition, Kevin Spacey has dropped another Christmas Eve video—this time addressing not his numerous allegations of sexual assault, but the mental health issues spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. In a video shot in what appears to be a public park, Spacey begins with his usual, Frank Underwood-inspired Southern drawl, only to drop it as he turns to face the camera.
“Heartbreakingly, so many have talked about things having gotten so bad for them that they have contemplated taking their own lives, and that’s enough for me to want to take an entirely different approach this year,” he says, adding that he was only able to support those who reached out to him for help “because of my own struggles.”
Spacey does not delve further into these struggles, but does encourage viewers who are thinking of self-harming to seek help and promises that “it does get better.” The video ends with a phone number for the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline.