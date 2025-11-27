Kevin Spacey Slapped With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits in London Court

Kevin Spacey will face additional sexual assault claims from three men in a civil court in London next year. One man alleges Spacey “deliberately assaulted” him between 2000 and 2005. Another claims he met the actor through a workshop at London’s Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey previously served as artistic director, and suffered “psychiatric damage and financial loss” after an alleged assault in 2008. The third, 33-year-old Ruari Cannon—the only accuser to go public—says Spacey groped him at a party in 2013. The Oscar-winning actor has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In 2023, the 63-year-old actor was found not guilty on nine charges in a separate U.K. trial, in which four men accused him of sexual or indecent assault between 2001 and 2013. Spacey was also cleared by a New York jury in 2022, which found that he should not be held liable for allegedly sexually assaulting actor Anthony Rapp. In a November interview with The Telegraph, the actor admitted that, because of the trials, he faced “astronomical” legal costs and is now living in hotels and Airbnbs, without a permanent home. He also claimed that, due to multiple allegations against him, he has been “blacklisted” from Hollywood.