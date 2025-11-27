Celebrity

Kevin Spacey Slapped With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits in London Court

ON TRIAL

The actor recently admitted that he faced “astronomical” legal costs.

Wiktoria Gucia
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Kevin Spacey.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Kevin Spacey will face additional sexual assault claims from three men in a civil court in London next year. One man alleges Spacey “deliberately assaulted” him between 2000 and 2005. Another claims he met the actor through a workshop at London’s Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey previously served as artistic director, and suffered “psychiatric damage and financial loss” after an alleged assault in 2008. The third, 33-year-old Ruari Cannon—the only accuser to go public—says Spacey groped him at a party in 2013. The Oscar-winning actor has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In 2023, the 63-year-old actor was found not guilty on nine charges in a separate U.K. trial, in which four men accused him of sexual or indecent assault between 2001 and 2013. Spacey was also cleared by a New York jury in 2022, which found that he should not be held liable for allegedly sexually assaulting actor Anthony Rapp. In a November interview with The Telegraph, the actor admitted that, because of the trials, he faced “astronomical” legal costs and is now living in hotels and Airbnbs, without a permanent home. He also claimed that, due to multiple allegations against him, he has been “blacklisted” from Hollywood.

Read it at Variety
Wiktoria Gucia

Wiktoria Gucia

Breaking News Intern

wiktoria.gucia@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now