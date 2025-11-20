Kevin Spacey Says He’s Homeless After Sexual Assault Claims
Actor Kevin Spacey has claimed he is homeless after being shunned by Hollywood following a sex scandal. The 66-year-old was accused in 2017 of sexual assault by one man in 1986. He maintained his innocence and was cleared in court in New York in 2022. The following year, in London, he was cleared of other charges involving four men. But in an interview with The Telegraph, Spacey says he no longer has a house and has put all his possessions in storage. The star, who won Oscar awards for his roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, said he lost his house due to “astronomical” legal costs over the last seven years. “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” he said. “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.” He said he hoped to make a comeback. “We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he says. “And that will happen in its right time.” In the interview, Spacey also compared his cancellation to alleged communist sympathizers being blacklisted in Hollywood in the 1950s, saying “a lot of people were not guilty of what they were accused of.”