Kevin Spacey Books Indie Film Role Fresh Off Sexual Battery Lawsuit Victory
BECAUSE OF COURSE
Kevin Spacey is set to star in a British indie film, with the news coming just one month after he won a civil sexual battery lawsuit in New York. Variety reports that in Control, a film by writer-director Gene Fallaize, the Oscar and Tony-winning actor will play a disembodied villain: the voice in a self-driving car who takes the protagonist on a rampage through London. Spacey, 63, will finish recording his voice-only parts this week, with shooting taking place early next year. He has worked on indie and foreign projects since actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of groping him at a party at Spacey’s apartment in 1986, when Rapp was 14. In October, a New York jury found that Spacey was not liable for the alleged assault. It was a reversal of fortunes after a Los Angeles county judge ruled that Spacey owes the production company behind Netflix’s House of Cards $31 million. The company fired him after reports that he’d harassed Rapp as well as other young male staffers on House of Cards. Spacey will also face trial next June in the United Kingdom on charges he sexually assaulted three men between 2005 and 2008 during his tenure as artistic director at London’s Old Vic Theatre.