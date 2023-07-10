Kevin Spacey Trial Hears Man Woke Up to Find Actor Sexually Assaulting Him
NEW DETAILS
A man woke up in Kevin Spacey’s London apartment to find the actor sexually assaulting him, a British court heard Monday. Jurors were shown a police interview from one of the four men allegedly sexually assaulted by the Oscar winner in which the man described how Spacey called him unexpectedly in 2008 after the alleged victim wrote to him asking to connect. “I said ‘fuck off’ because I thought it was a friend taking the mick,” the man told police. After realizing the call was legitimate, he arranged to meet Spacey that day for a drink, later smoking a joint with him in the apartment. Inside, the man said Spacey started “rubbing his face into my crotch” and that he had to distract Spacey by asking him if a model train in the property was from Spacey’s film Superman Returns. At some stage, the man said he fell asleep, which “isn’t something I’d normally do.” He added that he did not wish to “wildly insinuate” but it was “unusual behavior to just conk out.” The man said he later awoke to find Spacey performing oral sex on him, at which point he pushed him away. He said Spacey suggested he leave and not tell anyone about what had taken place, with the alleged victim saying he went to a bus stop and “had a bit of a cry” before going home. Spacey has denied all allegations.