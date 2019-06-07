Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Ordered to Turn Over Cellphone to Defense

The young man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a Nantucket bar has been ordered to turn over his cellphone to the actor. Spacey’s defense team claims the accuser deleted text messages that would help him fight criminal charges and they want to try to recover the data, the Boston Globe reported. The judge ordered that the phone be turned over by June 21. The former House of Cards star is accused of getting the man, who was 18 at the time, drunk before unzipping his pants and fondling him.

