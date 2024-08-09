Wrestling Legend Dies at 74 After ‘Devastating Accident’

Kevin Sullivan, the professional wrestling icon who was once one of Hulk Hogan’s biggest rivals, has died. He was 74.

The WWE confirmed Sullivan’s death on Friday, paying tribute to him as a “unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history” who “found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries.”

Slam Wrestling also reported The Taskmaster’s death, quoting Sullivan’s friend Barry Rose in announcing the news. The report did not list a cause, though noted his recent health battles.

Sullivan’s daughter, Nicole, set up a fundraiser earlier this year saying her father was “facing a critical medical emergency and financial crisis” after an unspecified incident. “On May 12th, 2024, while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident,” she wrote on a GoFundMe page. “He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis.”

Sullivan began his amateur wrestling career in the 1970s, eventually making it to the WCW in the 1990s. He was a rival to the likes of Hogan, Dusty Rhodes, and The Road Warriors, and went on to work as a booker for the WCW in his retirement.

“I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing,” Ric Flair wrote in a post on X. “Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend!”