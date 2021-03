We’re still two months out from the new season of Key & Peele, but they’re teasing it already in this brilliant musical short.

‘Negrotown’ is a satirical look at the concerns of Black America, from being profiled by police to cultural appropriation, through the filter of a Music Man-style Broadway show. The biting wit and catchy melodies are reminiscent of South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Perhaps Key & Peele have a Book of Mormon of their own itching to get out.