Key Edwards Witness in Tears

Read it at Washington Post
Cheri Young, the wife of former John Edwards aide Andrew Young, broke down on the witness stand Monday afternoon as she described the personal turmoil she went through as she and her husband kept Edwards’s affair with Rielle Hunter secret. Young said on the stand that Edwards had told her himself that funds were not being used illegally, and suggested her husband take responsibility for Hunter’s baby instead of Edwards himself. “’Nobody cares about two staffers having an affair,’” Young said Edwards told her. The judge dismissed the jury when Young broke down in tears after being asked why she went along with Edwards’s plan to lie about the paternity of the baby.