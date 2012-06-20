Key Figure in Blagojevich Case Arrested by FBI

CHEAT SHEET
Raghuveer Nayak, a former campaign fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday morning, sources said. Nayak was reportedly a key figure when former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich tried to sell the Senate seat that opened up when President Obama took office. Nayak was the witness who told the FBI that Jackson made a “pay to play” offer to get Blagojevich to appoint Jackson to fill the seat. Nayak, a close family friend of the Jacksons, reportedly told federal authorities that Jackson directed him to approach the Blagojevich’s camp with a $6 million offer.