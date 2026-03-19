Key Nancy Guthrie Footage Turned Over as Search Continues

Footage of Nancy Guthrie from the night before she was reported missing is in the hands of the FBI.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on Jan. 31.

According to Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, video of Guthrie’s Uber ride to her daughter Annie’s house that night has been reviewed by the FBI.

FBI

The footage, from inside the vehicle, revealed “nothing of substance” related to her disappearance, police said after they reviewed it early on in the investigation. The Uber driver was also interviewed, but nothing was out of the ordinary, police determined.

The footage has not been made public.

Guthrie was driven back to her home later that night by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

The FBI’s Phoenix field office declined to comment when reached by the Daily Beast.

Early on in the investigation, authorities released video taken from Guthrie’s doorbell camera showing a masked figure in the early morning hours of the day she was reported missing.

FBI/FBI

FBI

A few weeks later, another image was released showing a suspicious person at Guthrie’s house a day before the suspected abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Guthrie’s family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her being found, while the FBI is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to her recovery “and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

The investigation has been slow-moving over the past few weeks. News outlets have received ransom letters asking for Bitcoin from people claiming to be Guthrie’s kidnappers. One person who contacted Guthrie’s family seeking Bitcoin was arrested last month.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who told The New York Times that the search for Guthrie may take years, has been criticized for his handling of the case, and faces a recall effort.

Savannah Guthrie “plans to return” to NBC, the network said earlier this month.

The Today show host has addressed her mother’s abductor in several videos since her disappearance.