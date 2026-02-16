Savannah Guthrie Makes Desperate Plea to Mom’s Kidnapper: ‘Never Too Late’

A desperate Savannah Guthrie has sent a message to her mother’s kidnapper on the two-week anniversary of her abduction.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Guthrie, 54, told the person responsible that “it’s never too late to do the right thing,” and claimed that she still had hope that her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, was still alive.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe,” Guthrie said.

Savannah Guthrie alongside her missing mother Nancy Guthrie. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

“I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it’s never too late,” she added.

“You’re not lost or alone and it is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being and it’s never too late.”

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1. A day later, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters her disappearance was being considered a crime. Blood and signs of forced entry were discovered at the home, Nanos said.

Footage from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera showed a masked individual. FBI/FBI

Footage released last week showed what police later identified as a suspect tampering with a camera outside Nancy’s home the morning she was abducted at around 2 a.m. The video shows a masked person holding what appears to be a gun and wearing a backpack.

The FBI released additional identifying details of the suspect last Thursday, including the brand of backpack. It also announced an increase in its reward for information from $50,000 to $100,000. The suspect was described as “a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

Guthrie has posted numerous videos to Instagram since her mother’s abduction, thanking supporters for their prayers while appearing to speak directly to those responsible.

“We believe our mom is still out there,” Guthrie said Feb. 9. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home–trying to find her. She was taken and we don’t know where. And we need your help.”

The White House, meanwhile, has been actively involved in the case. “The President encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of this suspect to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said of the case. “The prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time.”