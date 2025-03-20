U.S. News

Last Person to See Missing Student Alive Catches Flight Home

NEW PASSPORT

Joshua Riibe has reportedly left the Dominican Republic and is on his way back to the U.S.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Joshua Riibe's lawyer, Alfredo Guzman Saladin speaks to the press, on the day of a hearing in case of U.S. missing student in Dominican Republic Sudiksha Konanki, in Higuey, Dominican Republic, March 18, 2025.
Reuters TV/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsLeak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center
Leigh Kimmins
WorldLast Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young
TrumplandAnti-Musk Hackers Share Names and Addresses of Tesla Owners
Tom Sanders
TravelAmerican Tourists Whipped Into Shape by Angry Carriage Driver in Dublin
Tom Sanders
PoliticsReporter Calls Out Leavitt for Misleading About ‘Democrat’ Judge Nominated by Bush
David Gardner