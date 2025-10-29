Keystone Kash Has Hissy Fit Over Charlie Kirk Murder Probe

FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly clashed with top intelligence official Joe Kent over looking into the potential foreign ties of the suspected killer of Charlie Kirk.

Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, was examining FBI files in recent weeks to investigate whether Tyler Robinson, who is charged with Kirk’s killing, had support from a foreign power or entity, according to The New York Times.

However, his probe reportedly alarmed Patel, who accused Kent of overstepping the FBI and its investigation into Kirk’s assassination.

Kent supporters told The Times he was just doing his job by ensuring there were no links to foreign or domestic groups, but Patel and other senior officials were upset that Kent was going through material related to the case.

Joe Kent, director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, was reportedly looking for any ties suspect Tyler Robinson had with foreign entities, but his probe raised alarms with FBI Director Kash Patel. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Kent told administration officials a lower-level FBI official had given him access to the FBI files and Patel was not made aware of it, according to the report.

The intelligence official’s work was brought up at a White House meeting that included Patel, Kent, his boss, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Vice President JD Vance, and chief of staff Susie Wiles, several people told The Times.

Multiple people said there has been tension over Kent’s work for some time, and it was part of a broader issue between Gabbard’s office and other agencies.

Kent’s attendance at the meeting at the White House was one of two held to ease tensions between the FBI and ODNI, according to people briefed. It was so tense little was reportedly accomplished.

FBI Director Kash Patel, pictured October 23, was reportedly troubled by Joe Kent's probe of Charlie Kirk's suspected killer and the matter ended up being brought up in a White House meeting the pair attended. Alex Wong/Getty Images

It comes as Robinson, 22, faces seven state charges in the killing of Kirk including aggravated murder. State officials believe Robinson acted alone.

But after Kirk’s assassination, some in the administration, including Vance, called for an investigation into liberal groups and donors as some Trump allies floated conspiracies it was part of a broader plot, but they have not provided evidence to back the claims.

As Robinson awaits trial, the Justice Department and FBI are expected to keep a tight lid on evidence in the case. The Times reported that some officials in the administration raised concerns that Kent’s work could be used by Robinson’s defense in an attempt to raise doubt among jurors that he acted alone.

However, the administration downplayed the report that there’s tension between agencies and presented a united front in response to The New York Times. Patel and Gabbard released a joint statement.

“The F.B.I. and intelligence community under the direction of President Trump will leave no stone unturned in the investigation of the assassination of our friend, Charlie Kirk,” it read.