Keystone Kash Launches Bonkers New Manhunt After Appeal to Trump

FBI chief Kash Patel has sent FBI employees scrambling to probe a 20th-century mystery—this time over Jimmy Hoffa.

Keystone Kash ordered bureau staff to “immediately” search their workstations and digital archives for any material related to the disappearance of the former Teamsters boss, according to CNN.

The directive landed nearly a month into the federal government shutdown and is the latest in a series of odd internal orders demanding agents dig up records connected to decades-old mysteries.

It also follows a Fox News segment in July that featured Hoffa’s son, James P. Hoffa, calling on President Donald Trump to release all FBI files tied to his father’s case.

Hoffa, president of the Teamsters Union, in 1966. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

“Let’s find out what really happened,” Hoffa said in an interview for the final two episodes of Fox Nation’s Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa with Eric Shawn. “President Trump, release the files. I don’t know what’s in those files... the American public, the Teamsters Union, our family deserve it, and I think you’ll do it.”

Two law enforcement sources told CNN that the Hoffa hunt has been revived.

Hoffa’s name has haunted American true-crime history since July 30, 1975, when he vanished outside a Michigan restaurant. Once one of the most powerful labor leaders in the country, Hoffa was forced from the Teamsters after serving time for jury tampering and fraud. He had been pardoned by President Richard Nixon in 1971 on the condition that he steer clear of union activity until 1980. He ignored that, trying to claw back power from rivals with deep mob ties—and disappeared before he could succeed.

Over the decades, the FBI has chased Hoffa’s ghost through New Jersey marshes, Michigan fields, and suburban driveways, never finding a trace. Theories have run wild, including being buried under Giants Stadium, dissolved in acid, or entombed beneath Detroit. The case remains one of the most famous unsolved disappearances in U.S. history.

Patel’s directive fits a pattern inside the bureau. Earlier this month, CNN reported that FBI employees were told to perform a similar search for files tied to the disappearance of aviator Amelia Earhart. In that case, too, the hunt followed a wave of renewed media attention and speculation.

Trump has revived several decades-old cases. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Since the start of the Trump administration, FBI agents have repeatedly been pulled from standard assignments—counterintelligence, violent crime, and immigration enforcement—to handle politically charged priorities. The current Hoffa order adds to that list, alongside past requests involving the release of documents connected to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.