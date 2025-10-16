Keystone Kash Pledges to Root Out ‘Political’ FBI Staff

FBI Director Kash Patel has vowed to rid the FBI of agents who have a “political motivation.”

Speaking to John Solomon and Amanda Head of Real America’s Voice on Thursday, the 45-year-old Patel said the thing that surprised him “the most” about the FBI was that “prior leadership allowed so many people who had a political motivation to operate a law enforcement agency.” He expressed that he made a commitment to “the American people and President Trump” to “find them all.” He then bragged that he “expelled all of them.”

“If there’s anyone remaining that’s doing a weaponization or politicization of the bureau, they’re going to be removed immediately,” Kash concluded.

One of Kash Patel's children's books written about President Trump. Amazon

Patel, who has written a trilogy of children’s books about Donald Trump, has been on a firing spree during his time as FBI director. He has fired agents for such offenses as working for special counsel Jack Smith during his criminal investigations into President Trump, kneeling at 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, and displaying a Pride flag.

He is also being sued because of alleged political motivation behind some of these firings. On Sept. 10, three career FBI agents sued Patel and the bureau, alleging they were fired for failing loyalty tests to Donald Trump. They claimed they were asked questions like, ““Who did you vote for?”, “When did you start supporting President Trump?”, and “Have you voted for a Democrat in the last five elections?”

The lawsuit alleges: “Patel stated that his own job depended on the removal of the agents who worked on the cases against the president.”

Patel is being sued for allegedly politicizing the FBI and saying his job was at risk if he didn't fire agents who investigated Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Later Thursday afternoon, Patel appeared on Fox Business to further defend the Bureau from accusations of “weaponization.”

“We aren’t about politics, and we’re certainly not about weaponization,” he said. “We’re not chasing down our political enemies.”

However, it appears Patel has been directly involved in chasing down Trump’s political enemies.

This includes investigating former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom led investigations into President Trump for allegedly colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election and a fraud case against The Trump Organization, respectively.

That list now includes former Trump adviser John Bolton, who on Thursday was indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents.

Patel, who once said of Trump’s 2022 classified documents case: “When you’re president and you leave, you can take whatever you want,” called Trump’s political enemies “hypocrites” in his Fox Business appearance.

“They are the hypocrites, and we are finally bringing them to the forefront of the criminal justice system where they belong,” said Patel.

Patel’s tenure as FBI director has been anything but smooth. He has faced bipartisan accusations of bungling the hunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer and concerns over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Insiders and politicians have wondered if his job is at risk due to his poor performance as FBI director.