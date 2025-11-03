Embattled FBI Director Kash Patel has been caught out once again using one of the bureau’s taxpayer-funded jets as his personal Uber.

The revelation comes despite Patel, 45, reportedly trying to use technology to cover his tracks in the air.

Steven Palmer, an FBI employee of 27 years, was fired last Friday after stories broke of Patel using one of the bureau’s jets for a date night to watch his girlfriend singing at a wrestling event in Nashville.

Patel’s partner, Alexis Wilkins, 26, is a “country music sensation,” according to her boyfriend.

Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, was at his side when he was sworn in as FBI director in February. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Palmer was deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG) and charged with overseeing its aircraft.

Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin shared a post on Sunday claiming Patel had asked to halt public tracking of the $60 million government-owned jet he was using.

Seraphin wrote: “Kash blocked access to OUR taxpayer funded FBI jet (so I paid extra to keep tracking it).”

Kyle Seraphin posted Kash Patel’s flight path. X

He shared flight path information from Washington to Florida, then Florida to Nashville. “Last night, he flew down to Mar-A-Lago (allegedly to be yelled at),” Seraphin wrote. “And then, after firing Stephen [sic] Palmer, flew direct to Nashville.”

His caption for the Florida flight read “Reporting for Duty?”—and for the Nashville trip he asked: “Reporting for Booty?”

The Daily Beast has contacted the FBI for comment.

It follows a furious Patel throwing his MAGA allies under the bus over the coverage of him using government planes to visit Wilkins on the taxpayer dime.

In a fiery X post, Patel wrote “The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life."

Patel attacked supposed MAGA allies for failing to support him publicly. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“Attacking her isn’t just wrong — it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety,“ he added. ”My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them

Taking a swipe at the Republicans he believed were not backing him sufficiently, Patel concluded his message by noting, “And to our supposed allies staying silent — your silence is louder than the clickbait haters."

Publicly available data for Patel’s plane tracked a flight from Penn State on Oct. 25 to Nashville. A now-deleted photo posted to Instagram by Wilkins showed the couple attending a Real American Freestyle event at Penn State that evening.

Alexis Wilkins' Instagram post with Kash Patel at the Real American Freestyle wrestling event at Penn State Alexis Wilkins / Instagram

Wilkins posted a picture of herself with Patel—sporting an FBI-branded hoodie—at the event on the morning after the show.

“We’re in the middle of government shutdown where they’re not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency that this guy heads. And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?” Seraphin said on his podcast.

“He flew a $60 million aircraft to go hang out there. Is that gross to anybody else?”

FBI directors are allowed to use government planes for personal travel, and are only required to repay the cost of an economy ticket. Former FBI chiefs James Comey and Christopher Wray both faced criticism for allegedly improper use of the bureau’s planes.