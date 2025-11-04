Keystone Kash Gets Overruled in Latest MAGA Civil War Move

Jeanine Pirro, the Attorney for the District of Columbia, has reportedly overruled FBI Director Kash Patel in the latest move in the ever-present MAGA civil war.

An X post on Monday evening by New York Times correspondent Glenn Thrush says Pirro, a former Fox News host, has stepped in to stop Patel firing four veteran FBI agents targeted for their work on January 6 cases.

Pirro, who was handpicked by Donald Trump for her role, argued that firing the agents would hamper work on ongoing cases, according to Thrush.

The Daily Beast has contacted the FBI and DOJ for comment.

Patel has been on a firing spree in the last month, targeting agents who had worked with Jack Smith, the special counsel who led investigations into Trump and attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) November 4, 2025



Firing the agents would hamper work on ongoing cases, she argued. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) November 4, 2025

The four agents told they were fired by Patel this week are Jeremy Desor, Jamie Garman, Blaire Toleman and David Geist according to Reuters.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley released over 1,000 pages of subpoenas from the “Arctic Frost” investigation Smith spearheaded. The documents did not redact the names of any FBI or Justice Department staff who were involved.

Garman was placed on administrative leave weeks ago after Grassley released records that revealed Smith had sought limited “tolling data” from the cell phones of eight GOP senators and one House member in the days before and following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

However, Toleman and Geist had their terminations rescinded, four sources told Reuters. Several other agents were also fired on Monday, but the terminations were also later reversed, two sources told the outlet.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro speaks at a press conference announcing arrests in the murder of Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, at the U.S. Attorney's Office on September 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s department suspended assistant U.S. attorneys Carlos Valdivia and Samuel White who called the January 6 attack a mob-fueled “riot” and had referenced Trump as part of their case.

They were suspended shortly after filing a sentencing recommendation against Taylor Taranto, who was pardoned by Trump earlier this year for his role in the 2021 attack.

Patel has already called out mysterious MAGA “allies” this week for not supporting him following allegations he used FBI planes to transport him to date nights with his girlfriend.

The embattled FBI director, 45, posted on X to defend his girlfriend, 26-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“I’ve always said—criticize me all you want,“ Patel wrote. ”But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace. The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis—a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life—are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life.”

He added to the end of his post, “And to our supposed allies staying silent—your silence is louder than the clickbait haters."