Keystone Kash Needs His Girlfriend to Defend Boozy Boondoggle

FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend has offered a baffling defense for his partying with the U.S. Olympic ice hockey team on what was meant to be an official trip.

While taking part in a Q&A on her podcast, country singer Alexis Wilkins was asked what Elon Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting team would make of Patel allegedly using “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in taxpayer money to fly out and drink beer with hockey players in Milan.

“So I really am not going to dip too much into this, because this is kind of my whole point. But what I will say is the bureau has long been in charge of providing security for the Olympics, and that’s what was happening,” Wilkins said.

FBI Director Kash Patel downed beer at the Winter Olympics as investigators still haven't found 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who has now been missing for weeks. William Turton/X

“So I think that we should be probably more concerned with the fact that, you know, the Democrats were trying to spend millions of dollars to see if mice can be transgender,” Wilkins added, apparently referring to—and completely misinterpreting—federally funded studies on the effects of gender-affirming hormones.

“And the fact that that has stopped, you know, I think that people run things in the media in order to cause outrage. And I’ve never seen so many conservatives fall victim to the fake news.”

Alexis Wilkins addressed the outrage about Kash Patel on her podcast. Screengrab/Rumble

The constantly under-fire Patel is facing new outrage after he was filmed drinking beers and behaving like a frat boy with Team USA right after they beat Canada to win gold at the Winter Olympics.

Patel, an avid hockey fan, had flown to Milan on a taxpayer-funded plane for what was supposed to be official business.

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson said the trip to Milan was organized months ago and was not an excuse for Patel to watch hockey. In a post on social media, Williamson said Patel’s trip included several meetings with Italian officials and was consistent with the FBI’s “major role” in Olympics security.

Kash Patel gleefully shared photos of himself taking part in the celebrations on X. Kash Patel/X

However, a leaked itinerary of Patel’s schedule in Milan showed that the FBI director spent as much time, if not more, watching hockey than conducting official business.

Patel has already been widely condemned for using a government jet for personal travel. This includes using an FBI jet to see Wilkins sing the national anthem at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania before later flying to his girlfriend’s hometown of Nashville in October 2025.

Patel, a former MAGA podcaster, had himself frequently condemned previous FBI directors for their use of taxpayer-funded jets for personal trips.

“Chris Wray doesn’t need a government-funded G5 jet to go on vacation. Maybe we ground that plane,” Patel told Glenn Beck’s podcast in December 2024. “$15,000 every time it takes off. Just a thought.”