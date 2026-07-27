Keystone Kash Releases Toe-Curling AI Slop Movie—Starring Himself

Just like President Donald Trump, Kash Patel loves using AI slop to hype himself up.

The FBI posted a bizarre AI-generated video on Sunday starring its embattled director and boasting of the agency’s accomplishments under his command.

The video used a comic-style aesthetic and seemed to feature an AI-generated recreation of Stan Lee’s voice—the iconic comic publisher who created Spider-Man—as the narrator.

“Since Kash Patel took command of the FBI, America’s biggest events have had a powerful ally watching from the shadows,” the AI-generated voice of Lee said.

Patel featured prominently throughout the FBI's weird hype video. FBI/X

Throughout the one-minute and 48-second video, different panels of a comic book, which emphasize Patel’s presence on the cover, flip through freaky AI-generated scenes of the FBI assisting at events such as the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby, and the FIFA World Cup.

Patel, 46, features prominently throughout the various scenes of the video, which is underscored by Men Without Hats’s 1982 hit “The Safety Dance.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the FBI for comment.

The strange video generated some less-than-laudatory responses.

Patel has a penchant for hyping himself up as the head of the FBI. DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

“Stan Lee is rolling in his grave with this bulls--t being portrayed and using a s--ty ai version of his voice,” one X user wrote. “F--king shameful.”

“Ask @FBIDirectorKash when he is actually going to do his damn job,” another user said.

Another user wrote, “More self-congratulation from the Trump administration. Your tax dollars at work. Did you vote for this?”

It’s not the first time Patel has tried to self-soothe by posting videos on social media.

The FBI director said in May that the agency is implementing artificial intelligence into its "entire enterprise." Kash Patel/X

In May, the FBI director shared a video from his own X account highlighting his role in leading the agency under the second Trump administration.

“The FBI delivered the safest America under President Trump’s leadership in the history of our country,” he said in the opening moments of the self-congratulatory clip.

The two-minute and 28-second video featured shots of Patel firing a weapon at a shooting range, walking around in sunglasses, and addressing the press at an outdoor briefing.

“These are the best numbers for fighting crime in U.S. history,” Patel says before the clip ends with a zoom-out of the FBI logo. “It’s letting good cops be cops—letting agents go out there and do the job they were trained to do.”

Keystone Kash included a clip of his swearing in ceremony in the hype video. Screenshot/Kash Patel/X

Patel has faced considerable criticism throughout his tenure as the agency’s director, with multiple reports calling attention to his alleged excessive drinking and his lavish personal use of government-owned jets.

The FBI director has vehemently denied the accusations, and even filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic in April over its reporting of his alleged drinking habits.

Trump, 80, also went on an AI slop spree of his own on Sunday, firing off 16 consecutive Truth Social posts depicting everything from mockeries of his perceived enemies to promotion of a “Trump 2028″ campaign.