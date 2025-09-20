Keystone Kash’s Bonkers Self-Help Notes Captured on Camera

Kash Patel made sure to pump himself up for Wednesday’s contentious hearing with the House Judiciary Committee by writing himself motivational notes, a photo from Getty reveals.

The photo reveals the FBI Director praising himself for various clashes with lawmakers during the hearing, and that he also wrote himself reminders to do his best. The four lines read, “Good fight w/ Swalwell,” “Hold the line,” “Brush off their attacks” and “Rise above next line of [illegible] attacks.”

Patel's note includes lines like "Good fight w/ Swalwell" and "Brush off their attacks!" Win McNamee/Getty Images

The FBI director needed all the positive affirmation he could get after two days of hardened testimony before Congress. The day prior, Patel, 45, decidedly did not “brush off” the attacks of opposing Senators during his hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee. Patel engaged in shouting matches with Adam Schiff and Cory Booker as the Democratic senators grilled him on the FBI’s bungled manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s shooter and accused him of being a pawn in an Epstein cover-up.

At Wednesday’s hearing in front of the House, Patel revealed he couldn’t remember the name of Charleston church shooter Dylan Roof.

As for Patel’s “good fight w/ Swalwell,” the Director was referring to his exchange with California House Democrat, in which he dodged Swalwell’s “yes or no” question on whether Patel told Attorney General Pam Bondi that President Donald Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein files. That exchange ended with Patel saying he was going to call “bulls--t” on Swalwell’s career in Congress.

Patel, a former cigar entrepreneur, children’s book author and MAGA podcaster, has come under heavy scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans alike for the FBI’s refusal to release the Epstein files. Patel claimed on Wednesday that there is “no credible information” that Epstein trafficked women to anyone other than himself. He also dismissed Epstein victims who, in interviews with the FBI, listed twenty other men who they were trafficked to.

Patel faces a lawsuit from three former senior FBI officials who served the Bureau for decades. The trio claim they were fired for flunking improper loyalty tests for President Trump.