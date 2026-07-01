Keystone Kash’s Girlfriend Makes Humiliating SCOTUS Blunder

Kash Patel’s girlfriend has attacked the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling—even though the FBI director became an American citizen under the same constitutional guarantee.

One day after the court delivered Donald Trump a brutal blow by striking down his push to end birthright citizenship, aspiring country singer Alexis Wilkins criticized the decision and joined the MAGA chorus demanding that Congress intervene.

Alexis Wilkins sings the national anthem during a rally kicking off the Great American State Fair, marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The jetsetting girlfriend of the FBI director took particular aim at Ketanji Brown Jackson, who argued in her concurring opinion that framers of the 14th Amendment Citizenship Clause “understood the assignment”: to write a constitutional guarantee broad enough to protect future generations, not just address the immediate aftermath of slavery.

But Wilkins seemed to have a problem with Jackson’s use of the words “understood the assignment”, writing on X: “This upsets me greatly. Next she’s going to ‘clock it’ in arguments.”

This upsets me greatly. Next she’s going to “clock it” in arguments. 🤏🏼 pic.twitter.com/f7GMPdokIw — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) July 1, 2026

This was not the first time Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court, has irked MAGA world for the phrases she uses in her opinions.

In contrast, Wilkins and other Trump allies have praised the views of conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, who opposed the ruling and argued for a narrower reading of the Constitution’s Citizenship Clause.

“Justice Thomas is SO consistently on the right side of history and this is no exception,” she wrote.

“This has always felt like something very clearly intended with the words written in our Constitution, but it seems that this will be up to Congress or states—and we must demand that.”

But Wilkins’ comments drew attention because Patel is himself a birthright citizen.

The FBI director was born in New York in 1980 to Indian immigrant parents. Because Patel was born in the United States, he automatically acquired U.S. citizenship under the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.

Alexis Wilkins, the would-be country star who is regularly on the arm of older boyfriend Kash Patel, has good news—courtesy of the U.S. Government. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

That clause—which the Trump administration had sought to kill through an executive order—establishes that all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to its jurisdiction, are U.S. citizens.

But on the very last day of the court’s term, in a 6-3 vote, the court ruled that Trump lacked the authority to override the citizenship protections guaranteed under the 14th Amendment.

The ruling represents a stunning judicial setback for Trump, who is still fuming over the court’s decision earlier this year to strike down his tariffs.

Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were both confirmed to the SCOTUS bench during Donald Trump’s first term in office. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump-appointee Amy Coney Barrett ruled to strike down Trump’s executive order. So, too, did fellow Trump pick Brett Kavanaugh, even though he disagreed with the majority view that Trump’s executive order violated the Constitution.

The pair signed on to the judgment of the chief justice, John Roberts, and the liberal justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. The ultra-conservative wing of Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito dissented, signaling they would have overturned a century and a half of citizenship rights.

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights—to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to “every free-born person in this land,” Roberts wrote.

Wilkins and Patel, meanwhile, have become one of Washington’s highest-profile MAGA couples since Patel took over the FBI last year.

Wilkins, a country singer and conservative commentator, has accompanied Patel to official events, including his swearing-in ceremony, and recently performed at Trump’s Great American State Fair.