U.N.: ‘Credible Evidence’ Crown Prince Is to Blame for Khashoggi’s Killing

There’s “credible evidence” that Mohammed bin Salman is liable for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a damning new report from the United Nations that calls for a full investigation into the involvement of the Saudi crown prince. Agnes Callamard, the U.N.’s special rapporteur, reports the writer’s death was “an international crime” and goes on to say: “It is the conclusion of the special rapporteur that Mr. Khashoggi has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human-rights law.” The report finds that both the Saudi investigation into the killing was not conducted in good faith and may even count as obstruction of justice, The Guardian reports. Khashoggi, 59, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 last year.