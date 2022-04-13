Khloe Kardashian on Photoshopped Disney Pics: ‘I Fucked This One Up’

Read it at Page Six
Khloé Kardashian is finally telling the truth about True and those Photoshopped Disney World pictures. “Welllppp I fucked this one up,” the reality-TV star tweeted in reply to a post that laid out evidence that her daughter’s face had been superimposed on Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s face on a picture posted by Kim Kardashian of the girls at the amusement park. “Anyways….. let’s focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days,” Khloé added. As Page Six reported, it appears she told on herself when she recently posted that True took her first trip to Disney.