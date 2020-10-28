Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Battled Coronavirus This Year
‘REALLY BAD’
In a clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian reveals she battled the coronavirus earlier this year. “Just found out that I do have corona,” she says in the clip from the final season of the long-running series. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.” In the teaser, Kim and Kris Kardashian fret over Khloe’s condition before she’s officially diagnosed. “I mean, my gut tells me she does just because she’s so sick,” Kim says. “And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.” Khloe says she experienced an array of symptoms, including vomiting, coughing, and headaches. The episode was filmed months ago, giving the Kardashian plenty of time to recover before her sister’s much-criticized 40th birthday party on a private island.