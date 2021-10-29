Khloé Kardashian Has COVID—Again
‘I’M SORRY’
Even the Kardashians are not immune to breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Khloé Kardashian announced Friday that she and her daughter, True, contracted COVID-19, forcing her to cancel a number of public appearances. “I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen,” she said in a tweet. “Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.” The announcement comes just over a year after she revealed she had COVID in a Keeping Up with the Kardashians preview, calling her first encounter with the virus “really bad.” “Let me tell you, that shit is real,” she said at the time. “But we’re all going to get through this. Praying if we follow orders and listen we're all going to be okay. May God bless us all.”
According to the CDC, COVID-19 reinfections are rare and are reduced with vaccination, but they are still possible.