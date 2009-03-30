Khmer Rouge Trial Begins

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Three decades after the Khmer Rouge’s genocide in Cambodia, its leaders are finally standing trial. Hearings begin today for top leaders facing charges of crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, and premeditated murder. Questioning began for Kaing Khev Iev, (aka. “Duch”), who ran the country’s most notorious death camp, the S-21. Prison guards, survivors and their family of the S-21 will share their experiences over the course of this trial. Several former Khmer Rouge still hold prominent positions in the Cambodian government, and after decades of corruption there, this trial marks a new period of accountability.