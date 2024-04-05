Kid Rock Is Done With Bud Light Feud, Eyes New Targets

Trump pal Kid Rock, who abandoned his self-described “tantrum” of a feud with Bud Light late last year, is apparently keen on new targets for another right-wing outrage cycle.

Wearing a Budweiser hat Thursday on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, the musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, explained his desire to move on from his beef with the brewer, which had received backlash for simply marketing its product through a transgender social media influencer. “We’ve got bigger targets,” he said.

Ritchie then identified a national chain of gyms, an ice cream brand, and a retailer.

“When you look at Planet Fitness—like, what are they doing?” Ritchie began, apparently referring to a reported incident last month at one of the gym’s Alaska locations.

Multiple outlets outlined how a female member photographed another member, who she claimed was a man, shaving in the women’s locker room. Planet Fitness then revoked the woman’s membership due to a violation of the company’s policy about photographing other members.

Last month, Ritchie also spoke critically about Planet Fitness regarding the story while on comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast.

The gym shot back in a statement to the New York Post: “Our gender identity non-discrimination policy states that members and guests may use the facilities that best align with the sincere, self-reported gender identity,” it said.

Also warranting scrutiny, Ritchie said, was Ben & Jerry’s. The Burlington, Vermont, ice cream maker has long had a reputation for promoting progressive causes, and it was not immediately clear if Ritchie was referring to anything specific about the brand.

Ritchie continued. “I don’t want to put a target on anyone’s back,” he claimed, mere seconds after literally identifying “bigger targets” than Bud Light. He then called out retail giant Target, which sold Pride-themed clothing last year only to pull it from the shelves due to complaints and even threats.

But as for Bud Light, Ritchie said, “I don’t want to hurt people’s jobs and stuff like that when they don’t have any dog in the fight.”

It remains to be seen if or when he’ll come to the same conclusion about his latest foes.