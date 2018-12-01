Kid Rock Ousted as Nashville Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

Kid Rock will no longer be the grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade after calling The View host Joy Behar a “bitch” on Fox News Friday morning, The Tennessean reports. The parade’s organizers invited Waffle House shooter “hero” James Shaw, Jr. to be Rock’s replacement. “Parade organizers feel that the grand marshal should personify the spirit of the Nashville community and have invited James Shaw, Jr., who became a community hero after stopping a shooting at a local Waffle House earlier this year, to be honored,” a statement from top parade organizers read. The switch-up was made after Rock downplayed racist and homophobic comments on a Fox & Friends appearance Friday. “God forbid you say something a little bit wrong, you're racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and another. People need to calm down get a little less politically correct,” Rock reportedly said. “I would say, ‘love everybody,’ except I'd say, ‘screw that Joy Behar bitch.’” In reaction to the comments, Nashville mayor David Briley’s office said he is “inclined not to participate” in the parade if Rock remained the grand marshal.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10