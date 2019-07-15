CHEAT SHEET
JOY RIDE
Kids Drive 600 Miles Down Australian Coast, Lead Police on Car Chase
Four children drove 600 miles down the east coast of Australia in their parents’ SUV, stealing gas along the way, and evading authorities pursuing them, police say. The kids, aged 10 to 14, are said to have packed fishing rods and left a farewell note before taking off. The tween crew was finally caught by officers after nearly two days on the road. After being stopped by police, the children locked the doors and refused to get out, leading an officer to break a window in the vehicle, said New South Wales Acting Police Inspector Darren Williams. “It’s a long way, in excess of 1,000 kilometers [600 miles] from Rockhampton down to Grafton. I couldn’t imagine one person actually driving all that way in two days,” Williams told reporters. He said the kids will be charged, but did not list the alleged offenses.