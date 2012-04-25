Kids Get Drunk on Hand Sanitizer

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Six teenagers in the Los Angeles area have been hospitalized over the past few months after drinking hand sanitizer to get drunk, sometimes using salt to separate the alcohol from the liquid. Doctors are warning that it could signal a new trend, and that ingesting hand sanitizer is extremely dangerous. The liquid is 62 percent ethyl alcohol, the equivalent of a 120-proof liquor. Over-the-counter products have been used as alcohol before, but doctors around Los Angeles said there were no hospitalizations last year.