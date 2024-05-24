Kids of Famed Guitarist Robbie Robertson Sue Wife He Married Just Before His Death
Three children of the late Robbie Robertson, the guitarist for famed rock group The Band, are suing the woman he married in the months leading up to his death, claiming she took advantage of Robertson and convinced him to sign legal documents that would favor her over the kids. According to the Los Angeles Times, Alexandra, Delphine and Sebastian Robertson filed a suit Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court against restauranteur Janet Zuccarini, who married Robertson in March 2023, just before his Aug. 9 death. The pair were, however, an item for more than three years before their engagement. At issue is a $6 million mansion the couple bought—and while the pair each owned a 50% stake, Robertson also signed an amendment in March agreeing that if someone died, their estate would be responsible for continuing to pay their half of the mortgage. It alleges that upon Robertson’s death, Zuccarini told the children, who inherited their father’s stake, that “she was entitled to reside in the Property until her death — and that [Robertson’s heirs] were required to pay, from what would have been their modest inheritance, the mortgage, property taxes, insurance, and half of the daily property maintenance expenses for the duration of her life,” the suit reads. The family said after prostate surgery in 2022, Robertson began using opioids, THC and antipsychotics, to combat pain. They claim his mind was “severely impaired” and accused Zuccarini of elder abuse. A lawyer for Zuccarini told the Los Angeles Times that the complaint was “meritless fiction.”