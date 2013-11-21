Kids Run Slower Than Parents Did

CHEAT SHEET
Your parents can probably still outrun you. According to a new study by the American Heart Association, children today take 90 seconds longer to a run a mile than those of the same age did 30 years ago. The study spanned research from 1964 to 2010 and involved 25 million children in 28 countries. It showed that for the testing range of kids aged 9 to 17, heart-related fitness has dropped in each decade since 1975. In America, only one-third of children get the recommended 60 minutes of activity per day.