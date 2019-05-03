Drug Trafficker Linked to Kiki Camarena’s Murder Is Arrested

A 77-year-old convicted drug trafficker who was implicated in the 1985 arrest of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena was arrested Wednesday on a probation violation in Mexico and then extradited to the U.S., the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Texas native Ezequiel “El Guero” Godínez-Cervantes has been sought by U.S. authorities since October, when he allegedly violated the probation conditions tied to his prison-escape conviction. He was taken back to the U.S. via the Calexico port of entry after allegedly escaping to Mexico. Camarena’s career, kidnapping, and death were documented in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.