‘Kill Bill’ Star to Divorce: Says Wife Drove Son to Suicide
‘TOXIC’ MARRIAGE
Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen filed for divorce from his DeAnna Madsen on Wednesday, ending their 28-year marriage. As to why they called it quits, documents obtained by People show that Madsen cited “irreconcilable differences” and dated their separation as Jan. 25, 2022. According to the filings, Madsen said that DeAnna’s “neglect, drinking and alcoholism” led to their son Hudson’s death by suicide two days before their separation. Hudson was 26 at the time of his death. Last month, the Reservoir Dogs actor was arrested and charged with domestic violence after he and DeAnna got into an altercation at his home. In the divorce docs, Madsen addressed the incident and said he was “wrongfully arrested for DV.” Furthermore, he characterized himself as a “victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic” marriage. Following Madsen’s arrest, he denied any wrongdoing in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. In response, DeAnna issued her own statement claiming that the actor has “personal issues.” Aside from Hudson, the exes share two other sons, Luke and Calvin.