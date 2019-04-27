Texas Neighborhoods Evacuated After Explosives Taken From Military Base and ‘Stored in Different Residences’

Several neighborhoods in central Texas were evacuated “for the safety of the residents” on Friday night after weapons containing explosives were stolen from a nearby military base and “stored in different residences” in the area, police said. Some residents of Killeen, near the Fort Hood military base, took to social media to post videos of the panic as dozens of police cars swarmed the area, all while residents apparently had no idea what was going on. The Killeen Police Department initially warned only of potential “danger” in the area without getting into specifics, saying the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division had asked for assistance. Police gave residents the all-clear to return home shortly after 9 p.m. and revealed that the four areas evacuated were believed to have been in “imminent danger.” “Multiple pieces of ordnance were removed from Fort Hood and stored in different residences throughout the city,” police said. Shortly after 10 p.m., police said, “all missing pieces of ordnance were safely removed and recovered” by the U.S. Army EOD Unit. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the stolen explosives, or if police had arrested any suspects.