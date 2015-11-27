‘Killer’ of 9-Year-Old Schoolboy Charged

Chicago police have charged an alleged gang member with the execution-style killing of 9-year-old schoolboy Tyshawn Lee. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Corey Morgan of Lansing, Illinois, who has been charged with first-degree murder. Chicago Police Superintendent Gary McCarthy said Morgan had at least two accomplices. Tyshawn’s murder is thought to have been an act of revenge against his father. Morgan has been charged with first degree murder, Chicago police officers said on Friday. Tyshawn was lured into an alley and shot through the temple as he walked home from school to his grandmother’s house. In a rap video previously posted on YouTube, Morgan brandished what appeared to be a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and bragged about carrying the weapon.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10