Kim and Kanye to Wed in Florence, Italy; Naomi Watts to Wear Gown Sponsored by Prudential Financial at Cannes

Kim and Kanye to Wed in Florence: Despite rumors that the 'World's Most Talked About Couple' was going to wed in the City of Lights, a source has revealed to People that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to tie the knot at Florence's Forte di Belvedere. According to Us Weekly, West has a deep connection with the Italian city. "I adore Florence," he said. "I love Italy and the Italian lifestyle. To tell you the truth, I already came to the banks of the Arno [river] with Kim last year, just the two of us, incognito... I think that our daughter North was conceived here among the Renaissance masterpieces. It was our first honeymoon. It is one of the most beautiful cities in the world—for me the most beautiful in Europe.” The rapper has currently been working in the city with fashion designer Ermmano Scervino, who he calls "an inspiration," and has been working on an album aptly named Made in Florence. [US Weekly]

Naomi Watts to Wear Prudential Financial-Sponsored Gown at Cannes: Retired realtor Francesca Azzara is the unlikely 'designer' of the dress actress Naomi Watts is set to wear on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival Friday night. Azzara, with help from Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig, was tapped by Prudential Financial to create the one-of-a-kind gown as a part of its "Chapter Two" campaign, which highlights retirees who have saved enough money over the course of their career to now pursue their goals. According to the Wall Street Journal, the actress got “caught up in the emotional side of the story of a retiree who wants to connect with her dreams.” [Quartz]

Lauren Hutton Admits She Came to New York For LSD: Longtime model Lauren Hutton, who, at the age of 70 has 26 Vogue covers and 44 film roles under her belt, opened up to Fern Mallis at NYC's 92nd Street YMCA about her half-a-century-long career in the fashion industry. Amid discussions regarding her first shoot with Christian Dior and her 1973 contract with Revlon (the first exclusive modeling contract, ever), Hutton admitted that she came back to New York for two reasons: wanting to travel to Africa, and wanting to try LSD. "There was no such thing as a hub back then—the only way to get to Europe or Africa was through New York," she said. "And I had read about LSD in Playboy, I think. I read these great interviews [with some people who had taken it], and it sure sounded like something I wanted to try. And I knew I wasn’t gonna find it anywhere else but New York City." [WWD]