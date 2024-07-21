Kim Cattrall Not Coming Back for More ‘And Just Like That’ Amid Rumors
‘I’M NOT’
Kim Cattrall has dispelled rumors that she will be back as her iconic Samantha Jones character for the third season of And Just Like That..., HBO’s Sex and the City revival. Cattrall took to X to respond to a report that she was in contract negotiations to return for more episodes after making a special guest appearance during the show’s season 2 finale, Deadline reported. “Aw that’s so kind,” she commented under tweet about the rumors. “But I’m not 💋.” Cattrall gave die-hard Sex and the City fans a thrill when she appeared on the show last season, and left many fans wanting more. Cattrall reportedly filmed her scene away from the main cast, amid rumors of an ongoing feud between her and show’s main star and producer Sarah Jessica Parker, and was allegedly paid $1 million for her appearance, The Daily Mail then reported.