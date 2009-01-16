Kim Jong Il Chooses Heir

CHEAT SHEET
North Korea, meet your next dictator: According to intelligence sources in Seoul, the ailing Kim Jong Il has chosen his youngest son, Jong Un, to rule the country when he is gone. Jong Un, thought to be no older than 24, is the son of Kim’s third and favorite wife and was educated in Switzerland. Thought to be an unlikely pick because of his youth, Jong Un will inherit a moribund economy, difficult foreign policy situation, and an agricultural crisis. At least now the frail Kim will have a vigorous son to stand by him at “Dear Leader” photo ops.