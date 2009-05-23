Kim Jong-Il Names Successor?

CHEAT SHEET
Belligerent and eccentric North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Il may be laying the groundwork for his successor, though U.S. officials are not sure who, exactly, it will be. Kim's brother-in-law, Jang Seong Taek, has recently taken a greater public role in the country's military, fueling rumors that Jang is either ready to take over if necessary or set to guide one of Kim's children to the throne. As unpredictable and dangerous as North Korea's leadership is considered, the power jockeying over replacing Kim is believed to be pushing their policies even further to the fringe—recently the country test-fired a rocket over the objections of the rest of the world and U.S. officials are predicting a second nuclear test soon.